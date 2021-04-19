The global pandemic will hopefully be completely in the rearview mirror soon. As more and more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, we can get back to more normal times. For the Golden Isles in the spring and summer, normal means a lot of out-of-town visitors.
While there have been some tourists still visiting the Isles during the pandemic, we think it is a fair bet to say we will see a lot more out-of-town license plates taking up parking spots across the Isles this year. There are a couple of good reasons to back up that logic.
First, the Isles already attracts thousands upon thousands of visitors in a normal year. Between the weather, golf, beaches, restaurants and other amenities and attractions, the Isles is a popular destination for people around the world.
Second, there are a lot of people who played it safe during the pandemic and stayed at home. Whether the concerns were virus transmission or saving some money in an uncertain economic time, stay-cations were more the order of the day more than vacations in 2020.
We suspect there will be a lot of people looking to make up for lost time this spring and summer. If that is the case, expect to see more tourists than the already large amount that flock to our area.
With that in mind, we have some advice for Isles residents and out-of-towners that will help this tourist season go smoothly for all.
First, bring a lot of patience with you. More people inevitably means traffic delays and possibly long lines at restaurants and other businesses. Add in that some establishments may be dealing with staffing shortages that affect how many they can serve, and you could be looking at some delays.
Keep that in mind when you go out for the day and be patient. If there is one mental muscle we’ve worked out a lot during this pandemic, it’s our patience.
Next, be sure to stow your trash. The Isles wouldn’t be as beautiful if its marshes were littered with trash. Dispose of your trash properly. That goes for cigarette butts, too.
Third, follow the local traffic laws. This one should go without saying, but there are always drivers who are pushing the limits of what they can get away with. If you are driving, your attention should be focused on that task. So no interacting with your phone, follow the posted speed limits and be on the lookout for cyclists and walkers.
We know the past year has been rough, so we hope visitors and residents alike get to enjoy the Isles in their full glory this spring and summer. Just be sure to do so responsibly.