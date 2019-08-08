It is that time of the year again. Today, students in the Glynn County School System officially start a new school year. While some students will no doubt lament the loss of those carefree summer days, we hope all students are at least a little bit excited to return to school.
We want the new school year to be the best it can possibly be for students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff and anyone else who gives up time to help guide the next generation. To make that happen, we offer this encouragement and guidance for the new year.
Let’s start with a group for which today is the last first day of their high school careers — seniors. The first piece of advice we have for seniors is to enjoy this last year. It will fly by seemingly in the blink of an eye, but it will be a year you remember the rest of your lives.
Second, don’t fall into a case of senioritis. Too often students coast to the finish line for their high school years. Just because the end is near is no excuse to slack off. In fact, with so little time left, we encourage you to put your best effort forward all year so that you can make the most of a once in a lifetime experience.
That is also good advice for all students. Even if you think you have time to make up for a lackluster effort, you shouldn’t give in to that temptation. The more work you put in school, the more you will get out of it. We encourage all the students to work hard and make the most of their opportunities.
To that end, we have some advice for parents and guardians as well. First, get involved in your children’s education. If you have young kids, go over their homework with them, read to them or engage in other educational activities that will help their comprehension and knowledge grow.
That advice carries over to middle and high school students too. Stay involved in what they are learning and find ways to help them out if they are struggling. Sometimes even the brightest students can get hung up on a subject.
Most importantly parents, make sure your child not only goes to school but stays there for the day. Last school year, about 37 percent of students at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy missed 10 or more days of school. While some of those absences are probably legit, that is still an absurdly high number. Students will only benefit from school if they actually show up.
We don’t have any real advice for the teachers, principals, administrators and others that are charged with helping the students reach their educational goals. We have seen throughout the years that the staffs of our local schools are a dedicated bunch that know what they are doing.
We do though want to thank you for all the work you do for the students. Without your dedication, our school system would not be among the best in the state.
Good luck to everyone who is embarking on a new school year this year. We hope it is another tremendous school year for all involved.