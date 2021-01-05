Georgians may be wondering what’s going on in their state’s capital city when its mayor is reluctant or outright refusing to sit down with members of the Atlanta City Council to discuss a grave concern. Crime in the Peach State’s largest city is no longer getting out of hand. It is out of hand.
Atlanta City Council members requested Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms meet with them to explain what she is doing about the situation. Exacerbating their concern over the welfare of citizens was the shooting death of a seven-year-old girl at the end of last month. They want to know what Bottoms, Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Lt. Peter Malecki are doing about it or whether they’re even doing anything at all.
In addition to getting justice for elementary school student Kennedy Maxie, their concern has to be preventing Atlanta from joining the ranks of “Most Dangerous Cities” or “Cities to Avoid” in America. Just recently, a motorist was shot while driving on Interstate 285. He was transported to the hospital and still alive Monday, according to recent reports.
Crime in Atlanta has done nothing but continue to worsen ever since Bottoms restrained police from carrying out their sworn duty to serve and protect citizens and property during the riots last year. She even called for the firing of an officer who simply did what he was trained to do.
Of course, the Atlanta City Council might try a little openness itself when discussing important issues like crime and crime fighting. Mayor Bottoms is urging the council to make its virtual meetings accessible to the public. Apparently they are not doing that at the moment, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlanta is the locomotive pulling the state’s 159 counties through the rugged terrain of national and international economic competition, which is why those outside of the capital city join those inside its confines in urging the mayor and council to team up to clean up the streets of the city.
A prosperous Atlanta benefits us all.