Anyone who remembers the old western movies will recall how villains on horseback would ride into small towns in the frontier and randomly shoot up the place. Innocent bystanders were often severely wounded or killed by stray gunfire in these gross displays of indifference to human safety and life.

Well, those days are back, only these deadly outbursts are not restricted to frontier towns and they are not Hollywood’s depiction of a nation gone wild. They are happening everywhere, including here in our own backyard.

