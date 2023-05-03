We are more than three years removed from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution that officially ended the national emergency put in place to help the government respond to the pandemic.
Life has, for the most part, returned to normal. Venues are filling up again for sporting events and concerts. People are traveling again for work and for fun.
There is one area, though, that is still an issue across the nation, including in the Golden Isles — workforce concerns.
Many businesses are still in need of quality workers, including industries in the Isles. Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, recently told The News “it’s difficult finding enough people” right now.
That problem is compounded in the Golden Isles due to projects in neighboring counties. A $5.5 billion Hyundai plant is under construction in Bryan County, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is currently undergoing a billion dollar renovation to prep for new submarines. The base is hiring as many as 1,000 skilled workers as part of the project.
Workforce concerns are not a new issue in Glynn County. You can go back to 10 or 15 years and find stories about stakeholders trying to find solutions to the problem.
Some good work has been done to prop up the workforce pipeline. College of Coastal Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical College have a variety of partnerships with local industries to help educate and train future workers. The Golden Isles College and Career Academy also does a tremendous job of educating students interested in a wide variety of careers.
It is clear, though, that more work needs to be done to help lure more workers to the Isles and keep the workers that already call the area home.
Affordable housing remains an issue in the area, despite some gains being made in recent years. It could get a boost from new projects in development, especially if housing or apartments are a big part of whatever becomes of the Oglethorpe Block in downtown Brunswick.
The competition for workers is fierce right now, no matter the industry. The good news is the wheels are in motion to make the Isles a more attractive option for workers. It’s important that government leaders and stakeholders don’t rest on those laurels and keep looking for more solutions to the workforce issue.