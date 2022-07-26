In modern-day thinking, a problem is never an issue as long as it is haunting someone else. It is only an issue when it bears its teeth at home.
No one knows this better than the states of Texas and Arizona. Overwhelmed with immigrants from Latin America and South America, the two are flooding New York City and Washington, D.C., with busloads of noncitizens from their jurisdictions.
The involuntary receptacles of immigrants are now crying foul. They want the federal government to tell their sister states to stop being mean to them. Their services are unable to keep up with demand and they are screaming for Texas and Arizona to cease the underhanded transfers at once.
Few are more sensitive to the Biden Administration policy of opening the border to more immigrants than Texas and Arizona, two of the four states bordering Mexico. Their communities have literally been stuffed with men, women and families from the nations on the other side of the Rio Grande, people in search of a job and a better life.
To local and state agencies that provide assistance, operating in low gear since the early days of the pandemic, it is impossible to fulfill the needs of all the foreign arrivals. They just don’t have the resources.
That and other issues apparently were the impetus for Texas and Arizona to begin bussing immigrants to the nation’s capital, where the policy of opening the floodgates originated, and to the country’s largest city, a vocal critic of lower states complaining about the tidal wave of out-of-towners. Now, it is Washington and New York mimicking boxer Roberto Duran when he painfully cried out “No mas!” in a rematch with Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980. As with Texas and Arizona, the repeated injections of homeless hordes are draining public assistance programs.
It is wrong to play politics with the lives of people. It is unchristian to use human beings to prove a point. Real Americans cannot truthfully blame others for wanting to improve their lives and ensure a better future for their children.
By the same token, the Biden Administration and Congress are wrong to send an open invitation to noncitizens, an invitation the nation can ill-afford.
This country cannot even afford itself. As of this writing, the national debt is $30.5 trillion. And it’s climbing by the millions in mere seconds.