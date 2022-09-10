The principal of Glynn Academy expressed valid concerns to the Glynn County Board of Education on Thursday. Strangers, desperate adults who live on the street, are walking up to students and asking for money.
It is cause for concern. It also is cause for action.
A student who is approached by a homeless person has every right to feel unsafe given some of the criminal activity linked to street people in this area the past year or so. Some teens who are solicited may be too frightened to say no and inadvertently open themselves up to providing more than a handout.
Even a parent approaching his or her own child could be wading into troubled waters if caught on campus without proper authorization from school personnel. It should be no less of a violation for a homeless individual to walk up to a child he or she does not know and beg for money.
Yet it is becoming fairly routine and no wonder. The high school is within easy walking distance of The Well, where the homeless reportedly go to obtain certain useful services. The daytime-only shelter is just a short stretch of the legs, a block or so, from the Glynn Academy campus. It is possible these homeless adults regard teens as easy pickings.
And how about the students who participate in and attend extra-curricular activities, including basketball games this season, after dark? What safeguards are in play for them?
School police are the protective shields of students, and they do an admirable job of carrying out their duties. But is it wise to allow the homeless to continue to tie up their time and compete for their vigilance? Parents and teachers who keep up with news around the nation know the answer to that.
City police also respond when called upon, but when they do, it further stretches the limited resources of the short-staffed law enforcement agency.
In days long gone, parents with time to spare often volunteered to be monitors at various activities. In this modern era, their potential assistance would have to be strongly evaluated. Respect for authority is not what it used to be.
It is a problem for those in charge of The Well, school officials and law enforcement to hammer out. They are the ones who deal with it on a daily basis, and they are the ones who know better than most what would be necessary to resolve it.
Speaking on behalf of the fathers and mothers whose children attend Glynn Academy, a plan needs to be identified and effected soon, before someone gets hurt.