The principal of Glynn Academy expressed valid concerns to the Glynn County Board of Education on Thursday. Strangers, desperate adults who live on the street, are walking up to students and asking for money.

It is cause for concern. It also is cause for action.

More from this section

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.