When bombarded by different views and opinions on an issue, personal inspection and investigation is the surest route to the truth. When used together, the eyes and ears do not lie.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents Glynn and surrounding counties, did just that. After hearing and reading differing stories and perceptions of what’s going on at this nation’s border with Mexico, he and a group of other U.S. House members left Washington to look over the situation for themselves.
In brief, what they witnessed and heard absolutely appalled them. America’s leadership is subjecting thousands of border-crossing immigrants to all kinds of risks while exposing the nation to danger. “What I saw was a complete and total disaster,” Carter wrote of the information-gathering tour.
It’s about what’s to be expected when the new leadership at the capital removes barriers that prevented a flood of men, women and children from pouring into the United States. Given the deadly attacks of Sept. 11 on U.S. soil, any open door policy is inarguably unsafe. It’s tantamount to playing Russian Roulette with American lives, including the lives of children. Only a fool would propose or condone it.
What Rep. Carter saw at the border confirmed his suspicions. Today’s new leadership is willing to jeopardize everyone to satisfy the yearnings of a handful of loud-mouthed politicians. Among Carter’s findings was this disturbing discovery: “The capacity of one facility we visited is 250 but they’ve had up to 5,000 people,” he noted in his report.
That wasn’t all the fact-finding mission found. “Additionally, border patrol agents told us that the coyotes are successfully diverting attention at the border. So agents are being moved away from critical border security needs to humanitarian positions that they may not be trained for. This seriously threatens our national security, especially when it comes to smuggling deadly drugs into the U.S.”
President Donald Trump was criticized by the left for trying to maintain some order at the border, and undeservedly so. It appears the situation has deteriorated since his departure from the White House.
“Before I visited I knew we were facing a crisis,” Rep. Carter wrote. “However, it’s not a crisis at our southern border, it’s a full disaster and it is out of control.”
Yes, another fine mess the nation is being dragged into by visionless politicians.