Individuals and families who reside in College Park in Brunswick best know how to swim or tread water for long periods of time or possess a Coast Guard certified life jacket within easy reach. There’s no telling when the city will get around to genuinely addressing the flooding issues in this well-established neighborhood once and for all.
Treading water or the need for some kind of flotation may be an exaggeration, but if it is, it’s not by very much. Any significant rain amount quickly turns College Park into Lake College Park. Residents have lived with the issue for decades, and, from all appearances, they may have to live with it a bit longer. An affordable solution seems to be nowhere in sight.
That’s not right. It’s unfair to the property owners who’ve been paying taxes to city and county governments for years. Their issue should take priority over new projects considered or funded by either.
There’s a new effort to focus some effort on this dismal situation, though it depends on the success of grant applications for federal funding. The Brunswick City Commission and the Glynn County Commission have submitted a joint application for a community block grant to address the issue. The city is seeking $8 million.
With so much pressure on Washington for federal assistance these days, there is no telling what the end result will be. It may be wishful thinking on the part of both local governments. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shift in priorities in the nation’s capital.
There is always the proposed 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax the two governments have recently agreed to ask voters to give them this year. Funding to correct an age-old flooding problem, as opposed to bankrolling something new, should take precedence when listing worthy projects to pay for with the additional generated revenue.
The health and safety of city residents ought to be the No. 1 concern of elected Brunswick and Glynn County officials. If it’s not, then shame on them.