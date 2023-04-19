On its surface, there is nothing inherently bad about social media. It is a tool we can use to connect to people instantaneously.
Dig deeper though and you will find that the instant nature of social media — and most of the technology we use today — conditions us to want everything right now. When people don’t get that, they go looking for reasons why and will often believe anything anybody says to validate their already-formed opinion.
We saw the worst of this happen in the case of Trent Lehrkamp, a 19-year-old who was brought to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System covered in spray paint, his clothes soaked in urine and with a blood alcohol level of .464.
The police started investigating what led to Lehrkamp being in that condition the night he arrived at the hospital. When a photo from that night and a video from a different night began circulating on social media, it incited a virtual mob.
There were demands for the immediate arrests of all involved, and people created conspiracy theories as to why there were no arrests. They saw a photo and a short video with no context, made assumptions about what must have happened, and in some cases, made up details to fit the narrative to their desired outcome.
Those rumors circulated at light speed around social media. The rumormongering included things like Lehrkamp was forced to drink alcohol, that he was defecated on, that he had battery acid poured down his throat. The online mob launched attacks on those it thought were responsible, determined to extract a pound of flesh without knowing what really happened.
It would take almost a month for police to fully investigate the incident, with misdemeanor charges against five people revealed Monday.
As for those rumors people circulated on social media, none of them were true. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins dispelled many of those Monday, as did Glynn County police when the investigation was still going. The rumors were actually a huge detriment with Higgins saying the investigation took so long because of all the falsehoods spread on social media.
Beyond hurting the investigation, this worthless gossip will also follow everyone who is attached to this case. People online continue to say that Lehrkamp is autistic, even though that rumor has been dispelled multiple times. Those falsely accused of malfeasance without evidence are still being harassed. It is shameful that so many lives, including the victim in this case, will be adversely affected by unsubstantiated rumors.
False claims and mob mentality are a dangerous combination. The same actions that hampered the police investigation into this case are used online every day by nefarious people to spread the same kind of falsehoods to the masses.
We have to be better as a society than to be so mad that it makes us gullible enough to believe anything we see on social media.