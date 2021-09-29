There are a lot of people who spend a lot of time on social media. Even people who don’t post a lot spend an inordinate amount of time scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites.
People who do like to make posts and leave comments all too often forget the Golden Rule — treat others as you would want to be treated. There are far too many people who hop onto social media for the sole purpose of seeking out those who disagree with them and denigrating those who have a different view.
The toxicity that exists in these spaces should simply be unacceptable. It is for one state organization that is looking to gain back control of its social media pages.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources discussed its plan to clean up its social media accounts. According to Capitol Beat News Service, the DNR briefed the agency’s board on a proposed rule setting guidelines for the moderation of comments posted on its third-party social media platforms.
The plan would let the DNR remove comments not related to the topic the post is about and also remove any comments that are profane.
The fact that the DNR needs to implement such a rule is sad but not surprising. The relative anonymity of social media allows trolls who want nothing more than to get under someone’s skin to do so without dealing with any consequences most of the time.
It is incredibly disappointing that we have this kind of technology available to us and to have so many people chose to conduct themselves like this. It was unfathomable 30 years ago that we would be able interact with people from around the world just from our phones, tablets or computers. Now we have this tech and so many choose to be awful to each other on these platforms.
It is in some ways reflective of the negative tone our national discourse also has taken. The most productive way to discuss matters is to do so calmly with credible information.
Instead we yell and scream at those who disagree with our view, whether it is online or in person. This tactic accomplishes nothing and only creates more chaos.
That’s why the DNR felt it had to implement a new rule for its social media feeds. It could have been avoided if more people kept the Golden Rule in mind when online.