The day that health care professionals warned us was coming finally arrived Thursday as the first confirmed COVID-19 cases for Glynn County were announced. While this is not good news, it isn’t unexpected.
It was just a matter of time before COVID-19 reached the Golden Isles. Perhaps this news will be a catalyst to get residents to buy more into social distancing. We found ourselves in the national spotlight as an example of people failing to abide by the guidelines when we were featured on CNN during an episode of Anderson Cooper 360 on Wednesday.
Even before that aired on TV, people were concerned that Isles residents were not taking the threat seriously. Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman expressed his dismay to The News earlier this week for the amount of people he said he saw out and about while he was putting up campaign signs. While some may see this as a pot calling the kettle black situation considering Coleman was out putting up campaign signs, it is still a valid criticism.
One of the problems surrounding the spread of the virus is younger people who don’t see COVID-19 as a threat to them. This really shouldn’t be a surprise as teens and young adults have a bad habit of presuming they are invincible in their normal daily lives. While the virus may not be as deadly to younger people, their ignorance will keep the disease spreading to more vulnerable members of society. It can also make young people pretty sick, even if it doesn’t kill them, so they should not presume they are safe just because of their youth.
Now that the virus is officially here, we all need to take the threat more seriously. We need to follow the recommendations to help halt the spread of the disease. Don’t leave the residence if you feel sick. Contact medical professionals over the phone to find out the best course of action to take. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. Stay at least six feet away from others if possible. Wash hands often. Check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, www.cdc.gov, for more guidance on how to be part of the solution to controlling the virus.
Social distancing is not an attack on freedom. It is designed to keep the virus from getting out of control and putting an undue strain on resources hospitals need to fight this pandemic.
We all need to do our part to stem this tide. It’s time everyone in the Isles got with the program.