Smokers, properly dispose of your cigarette butts, especially when on the beach. While the majority of current Glynn County commissioners tend to be unsupportive of creating an ordinance that would prohibit smoking on the beach, the next elected board might not be so disinclined.
More beach communities, tired of the amount of litter caused by smokers, are fighting back. Just this month Tybee Island city officials voted to declare Tybee’s sandy shores off limits to smoking. Violators will be fined.
The ban was not an overnight decision. It came after five years of cleaning up after thoughtless smokers. City workers and litter patrols removed some 500,000 discarded cigarette filters from the beach at Tybee Island over a five-year period. That’s enough to turn anyone’s stomach. It certainly was enough for Tybee.
Folly Beach, South Carolina, did the same following complaint after complaint about cigarette butts in the sand. Outlawing smoking is the weapon Folly chose to protect itself against indifferent tobacco users.
Glynn County has a similar problem on St. Simons Island. Smokers are snuffing out their cigarettes in the sand, sometimes burying them where they are eventually uncovered by rising tides. They leave them for someone else to worry about.
Lea King-Badyna, executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, says cigarette butts are a real problem in Glynn County. She and her volunteers sweep up thousands of them each year.
Biologists agree that they are more than just unsightly and gross. They are a hazard to marine life and to nesting shoreline birds.
It should not be this way. Smokers could be more responsible and properly discard cigarettes. In other words, pick up after themselves. It is rotten and cold to leave them for someone else to remove.
Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen told The News that he would be unsupportive of a smoking ban on the beach. He would consider it government overreach, which he stands against. Other commissioners apparently subscribe to similar sentiments.
That is all fine and good, but how else does a community defend against those who do not care enough about the environment and its inhabitants to cart their own hazardous trash off the beach?
Smokers, police yourselves before you give local government cause to do it for you.