As our technological prowess as a society continues to evolve to new heights, we have become accustomed to the many beeps, noises and other sounds that go with it. A lot of those sounds, especially the more annoying ones, are designed to warn us about something that is either about to happen or happening.
That dinging sound you hear when you open your car door is there to remind you that you left your keys in the ignition or your lights on. The siren-like warning from a weather radio is there to tell you there is bad weather approaching. An alarm buzzing on your phone could mean an Amber Alert has been issued.
As useful as all of these technologies are, there is older tech that can still serve a similar purpose — smoke detectors. Devices to alert people of a fire have been around in various forms, but home smoke detectors didn’t take off until the 1960s.
The device has proven to be a lifesaver. Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley knows that. In 2015, two people died in two separate house fires in the city. Neither home had working smoke detectors.
The next year, the city fire department started its Knock4Life campaign where firefighters go to homes in the city and install smoke detectors for free. Since 2016, city firefighters have installed more than 10,000 free smoke detectors.
The statistics show that having a smoke detector can save your life in the event of a fire. Data from the National Fire Protection Agency shows that the risk of dying in a home structural fire is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke detectors.
Of course, having a smoke detector means nothing if it doesn’t work. Now is a good time to test your smoke detector to make sure it is working. If you’ve been getting an annoying chirp from it, you might want to check the battery to see if it needs replacing.
If you live in the city and find your smoke detector isn’t working, the fire department is ready to help. You can take advantage of the department’s offer of new smoke detectors by calling 912-267-5546.
If you want to help out the fire department in its charitable endeavor, you can donate to the Knock4Life campaign by sending a check to the Brunswick Fire Department at Station 1, 1201 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
We applaud the work of Chief Mobley and all the city firefighters who have helped install these potentially life-saving devices in thousands of homes. It is an incredible campaign worthy of support.