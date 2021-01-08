Generosity is nothing new in the Golden Isles. Our pages have captured countless acts of benevolence throughout the decades.
That generosity often shines through in tough times. Isles residents come together to help pick up the pieces after a hurricane or when dealing with the troubles caused by a global pandemic, but we do not reserve such kindness for just big needs.
Acts like donating canned goods and other edible nonperishables to a food bank, volunteering time to help mentor a young child and dozens of other kind gestures occur every day in the Isles. So it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that two of the community’s most well-known native sons embody its giving spirit.
Darius Slay and Adam Wainwright are two of the most talented athletes Glynn County has produced. Slay, a Brunswick High graduate, has been an all-pro level defensive back for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles while Wainwright, a Glynn Academy alum, has dazzled on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals for more than a decade.
Both are just as impressive off the field.
For years, Slay has lent his time and money to helping out one of the county’s most productive nonprofits, Coastal Outreach Soccer. The program, led by Shawn Williams, started as an after-school initiative aimed at underserved and low-income families and has grown to support more than 200 children between 4 and 18 years old with its emphasis on athletics and academics.
Slay has hosted soccer and football camps with the organization, along with other endeavors. Most recently, his $15,000 was the catalyst for COS helping provide Christmas gifts to students who might have otherwise not received much for the holidays.
Wainwright’s generosity was recently recognized by Major League Baseball, naming him winner of the annual Roberto Clemente Award in December. The award, named after the tremendous Pirates outfielder who died in a plane crash while taking supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in 1972, goes to the player that best represents the sport through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions.
Wainwright was definitely worthy of the honor. He founded the nonprofit Big League Impact in 2013, which partners with professional athletes through unique, sports-related platforms to help in areas such as education, clean water and food insecurity.
Wainwright has also been a fixture locally. He donated land to help Glynn Academy build a new sports complex that includes new baseball and softball fields, along with other gestures.
We appreciate what this duo has done to support worthy causes. They are tremendous examples for the young athletes growing up in Glynn County and beyond.