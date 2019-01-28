A little bit of common sense returned to Washington D.C. on Friday as President Trump signed legislation that would reopen the government after a record-breaking 35-day federal shutdown.
Of course, we could be back here again in three weeks. The legislation that Trump signed is essentially a placeholder so that the federal government can open back up while Congress and the president try to work through their differences.
You will no doubt read stories that talk about who won and who caved, but that is part of the problem. Running a government isn’t a game. It shouldn’t be about who wins and who loses. It should be about doing what’s right for all.
People can talk about that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won or that President Trump lost this round, but this is not a boxing match — at least it shouldn’t be treated like one. Neither one really lost anything tangible.
The people who have really lost throughout this debacle are the federal workers who haven’t been getting paid. The people who have really lost are the businesses who rely on those federal workers or facilities for business.
Locally, the shutdown has substantially affected a lot of people. Federal workers at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the U.S. Coast Guardsmen stationed in Brunswick are among those that haven’t been getting paid. People have still been able to visit Fort Frederica National Monument, but amenities like the bathrooms aren’t available because there is no one who can work to clean them.
The effects also have reached the courtroom, where some federal cases have been stayed until the shutdown ended. It’s a shame to see our legal system halted because of bickering in D.C.
Of course, no money for federal workers means no money to spend. Restaurants like A Moveable Feast, located near FLETC in Brunswick, saw a sharp decline in its business because of the shutdown.
Hotels like the Riverview Hotel in St. Marys have also been hit hard. The hotel is dependent on tourists who are visiting the Cumberland Island National Seashore. But Cumberland Island was closed during the shutdown, forcing the owner to lay off every full-time employee but one.
So if you’re worried about who won and who lost among the politicians in D.C., don’t be. Instead, you should be praying that they reach a deal in the next three weeks so we don’t have to go through all of this again.