Deciding to run for public office should not be made on a whim. It is a time-consuming effort that requires maximum effort to be successful. Of course, determining success can depend on who you ask.
Elected officials have to understand going in that not everybody will be happy with the decisions they make. There will likely be many times a large segment of the public, and your fellow officials, are unhappy with your vote. It comes with the territory.
That’s why anyone who is willing to put up with the public scrutiny for the betterment of their community deserves to be respected. That includes the outgoing commissioners on the Glynn County Commission — Michael Browning, Peter Murphy and Bob Coleman.
Monday marks the end for all three as county commissioners when new commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and Cap Fendig, along with re-elected Allen Booker, are sworn in today. Browning and Coleman lost reelection bids in their respective primaries last summer while Murphy chose not to run for reelection.
All three commissioners did a good job in their roles as stewards for our community. It has not been without challenge.
The last four years has seen two devastating hurricanes reach our shores — Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017. Both brought challenges in terms of managing evacuations, re-entries and rebuilding in the aftermath. While there are some still recovering from the storms, our area has been able to repair a lot of the damage done by the storms.
The 2016 SPLOST passed by voters has also allowed the county to bring about some needed infrastructure upgrades. The county commission has invested in roundabouts at key points on St. Simons Island, which we believe will help relieve some of the traffic woes the island faces.
SPLOST funds also saw the construction of a beautiful new veteran’s memorial park in downtown Brunswick. It is a fitting tribute to the men and women of Glynn County who have fought, and in too many cases, died for their country.
Glynn County Animal Control also is getting a new animal shelter that will better serve its needs. Animal control had outgrown its current home, and a new shelter will allow the officers to do their jobs better and help out more animals in the process.
Of course, there have been times we have disagreed with the commission. Most notably is how the commission handled the aftermath of a scandal involving the Glynn County Police Department. Eventually, though, the right decision was made to move on from Chief John Powell and take the interim tag off new Chief Jay Wiggins. We have full faith that Wiggins is the right person to lead the department going forward.
Whether you liked or didn’t like their decisions, we hope everyone is grateful that these three men took up the mantle of public service and did what they thought was best for their community. We thank all three of them for their service.