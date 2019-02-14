February is one of the busiest sports months in the Golden Isles. Along with the spring sports season getting underway at Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy like baseball and soccer, the winter sports are at the pinnacle of their season.
Today is shaping up to be a big day in the basketball playoffs for all three schools. The Brunswick High boys and girls, Glynn Academy boys and girls, and Frederica Academy girls will all continue their chase for state titles today in various locations.
By virtue of winning the GHSA Region 2-6A championships last week, the Brunswick boys and Glynn Academy girls will both be at home tonight in their Class 6A first-round playoff games.
The Lady Terrors have been almost unbeatable this season as they enter the playoffs with a 24-4 record and are considered one of the best teams in the state.
They host Evans for their first-round match at 6 p.m. at the GA gym.
The Brunswick High boys continue to churn out impressive seasons that have included a Class 5A state championship in 2015 and an appearance in the Class 6A state title game in 2017.
The Pirates will host Lakeside-Evans at 7 p.m. at Brunswick Square Garden.
The rest of our local teams will have to find success on the road. The Brunswick girls will travel to Grovetown for a 6 p.m. first-round contest while the Glynn Academy boys hit the road to Evans for a 6 p.m. playoff showdown.
The Frederica Academy girls will be on a neutral site at Stratford Academy in Macon in the GISA Class 3A quarterfinals against Heritage School. The Lady Knights advanced to the quarters with a 35-19 win Tuesday over John Milledge Academy. Another win makes it another state semifinal appearance for a Frederica athletic team.
We encourage everyone who is in town today to go out and support the Brunswick boys and Glynn Academy girls. We also hope there are a lot of people ready to hit the road to cheer on the Brunswick girls, Glynn boys and Frederica girls as they try to advance on the road.
We know that a lot of hard work has been put in by the student athletes, coaches and others that provide assistance throughout the season.
We hope everyone stays safe on the court and in their travels, and we hope all of our teams pick up victories so we can show the rest of the state just how much talent we have in the Golden Isles.