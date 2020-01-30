We have a lot of sayings that serve as warnings about how easy it is to be sucked up by the outward appearance of someone or something — don’t judge a book by its cover, beauty is only skin deep, etc. and etc. The important lesson from all of this is that what appears to be true may not be so if you dig a little deeper.
We bring this up because gangs have become a big topic this year at the state level. On Monday, Georgia law enforcement officials urged state legislators to boost funding for a new criminal gang task force and database.
According to Capitol Beat News Service, Gov. Brian Kemp wants nearly $1.6 million this fiscal year and next to add seven agents and analysts to the gang task force. That would double the current staff on the task force. Funds — $420,000 to be exact — would also be dedicated to a gang database created in 2010 that has gone unfunded.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds called gangs a “major issue facing law enforcement.” Reynolds went on to say that the state has more than 71,000 gang members plus another 30,000 or so in prison or on parole. That number is likely higher than Reynolds stated.
While the state’s gang task force is a good idea and worth supporting, it is on us as a community to make sure kids and teens don’t fall into living the life of a gangster.
Why do youths join gangs? That is one of the question posed in the National Gang Center’s Parents Guide to Gangs, available on their website at www.nationalgangcenter.gov.
According to the guide, some join gangs because they see the lifestyle and want to live it. Having money and status in a community can be very tempting. Others join for safety reasons, to stay safe in a violent neighborhood, or are pressured into a gang.
What these kids and teens see on the outside though is not representative of what being in a gang is like. The truth is being in a gang is a losing proposition. The police, one day, always catch up to whatever scheme a gang tries. If you don’t believe us, just check the dockets of any superior and federal court cases and see how many are related to some kind of gang activity or conspiracy.
The best case scenario is a gang member winds up in jail. The worse case is they land in the morgue. Your freedom, your life, these are things that should be protected, not carelessly risked in the pursuit of a criminal gang’s goals.
We encourage all parents, mentors and guardians to make sure their kids know about the dangers of living a gang life. Let them see the reality of the situation, not the bravado exterior that is often on display. Show them there is no future in that lifestyle.