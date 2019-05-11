For those who aren’t aware, Mother’s Day is Sunday. Consider this a public service announcement for those of you that still need to get a card, gift or make plans so your mother knows how you feel.
While Mother’s Day is great for telling the moms in your life how thankful you are, the truth is expressing that sentiment should take place year-round. Chris Gantt, owner of Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick, got it right when he told The News earlier this week that it is important to honor our mothers every day.
“It’s very important to honor your mother and not to be cliché or anything, but not just (on Mother’s Day) — you want to honor your mother whenever you get the chance,” Gantt said. “Our mothers sacrificed so much for us. Not to mention without them you wouldn’t be here, so to me, go one step more everyday for your mom.”
It takes a special person to truly be a mom. It starts with going through the pain of childbirth, an experience that is hard to put into words for anyone who hasn’t gone through it.
But what makes mothers so great is how they handle their children’s shenanigans through the years while helping mold them into becoming better adults. Kids have a way of trying their mothers’ patience with their rambunctious actions and selective hearing when it comes to things like instructions, rules and other things kids pretend not to hear. Some of these things don’t change even as kids transition into adults.
We ask a lot of our mothers, both as family and as a society. Mothers make sacrifices to make sure their kids have what they need like a single mother who works two jobs to help keep food on the table. There are also a wide variety of mothers in our lives today. There are step-mothers, godmothers and grandmothers who all play important roles in our families.
So this Mother’s Day, and every day, be sure to pay homage to the women in your life who are mothers. Each of them has played a role in making you the person you are today.
Thank them for not only bringing you into this world, but for guiding you through it. Thank them for being supportive when you needed a shoulder to cry on, tough when you didn’t act right and loving for all the days of your life.