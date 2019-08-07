When the owner of Island Republic, a clothing and souvenir shop located in St. Simons Island’s Pier Village, painted the storefront bright purple last week, it didn’t go unnoticed. The color did stick out pretty prominently on the formerly beige building.
As it turns out, though, not everyone was in favor of the color. After a few complaints were made to the county, it was determined that the new paint color violated section 709.6(a) of the Glynn County Zoning Ordinance.
Owner Avi Menasherov wasn’t really impressed with the new color either after he saw it and plans to return the storefront’s color back to beige. He said the building’s owner will put in an application to change the color, but likely won’t pursue it all the way to the Islands Planning Commission.
County Planning Manager Stephanie Leif told The News that a lot of times property owners just aren’t aware of the regulations but will go through the process if given the chance.
The mishmash of regulations that zoning has become in Glynn County is getting a much-needed makeover that will hopefully simplify some things so that more business owners are aware of what they can and can’t do when it comes to things such as paint color. We also hope those regulations aren’t too restrictive to the point that it hinders business owners’ abilities to do what they feel is right for their business.
Menasherov is right about one thing in that the kerfuffle isn’t really a big deal. When you consider all the things that are happening right now in the world, the color of a building isn’t nowhere near that important in the grand scheme of things.
“People like to make an elephant out of things. This is an ant,” Menasherov said.
Still, we appreciate it when a little dust-up such as this is handled in a reasonably amicable fashion. That’s the second time in two weeks we’ve seen someone take a step back and consider what the best way forward is. We applauded Hand in Hand last week for backing off its initial plans to turn the former Harpers Joy into an apartment building for the homeless after the neighborhood’s residences objected to the plan.
We applaud the county and Menasherov for not letting an ant become an elephant, especially since the color was a big deal to some. We hope any future disagreements between the county and business owners are handled as amicably as this one.