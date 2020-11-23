The holiday season will be officially upon us in a few days, but for businesses and nonprofits it might as well already be here. Both are already working on how to help those they serve during the busiest time of the year for both.
It’s safe to say that 2020 has taken a toll on both sides of the ledger. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on all kinds of businesses as protocols put in place to help reduce the virus’ spread have pushed some places to the brink.
Nonprofits meanwhile are dealing with the two-headed monster of more people in need because of the pandemic and the possibility of fewer and smaller donations this year because of how the pandemic has affected people’s earning prowess.
Add in that there is usually a surge of those who need help during this time of year, and it paints an unpleasant picture.
With the possibility of there being fewer dollars to go around, we encourage everyone who can this holiday season to shop locally and give locally when possible.
It is understandable that people want to indulge in the convenience of online shopping, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. But there are plenty of ways you can shop safe locally.
First, there are plenty of local businesses who have goods available to view and purchase online as well. You don’t have to default to going to Amazon to find what you are looking for.
Second, local establishments have been doing a fantastic job of keeping their stores extra clean and making sure pandemic protocols are enforced while shopping. They have made the best of a bad situation and are able to serve customers in their stores.
Third, and certainly not last, local shops have an impressive array of goods that will make for unique gifts under the tree this Christmas.
As far as charities go, there are numerous local charities that are in need at this time. Drop a few dollars into the familiar red kettles of the Salvation Army. Help make a child’s Christmas brighter by adopting an angel from the Angel Tree to provide gifts he or she might not receive otherwise. Donate to a food bank to help those who need help putting food on the table for the holidays.
If you don’t have the monetary means of helping out, you can always give your time and effort to worthy causes. That is just as valuable to many organizations.
Whatever your plans are this holiday season, let’s help our neighbors as much as we can shopping and giving locally this year.