Best advice for individuals deathly afraid of contracting COVID-19: shelter in place. Stay home. At the very least, limit beyond the threshold ventures to absolute necessary destinations — like the grocery store, for instance.
And when out and about, take every precaution suggested by health experts. Keep a minimum of 6 feet of distance from others, use hand sanitizer, wash hands thoroughly, try especially hard not to touch any area of the face and wear a mask when in a crowd.
Everyone should have committed these safety tips to memory by now, in this late stage of this hang-around pandemic. While nothing is a 100 percent guarantee against picking up the virus from someone or something, following these and other guidelines will greatly reduce a health episode.
Know this, too: the business community is doing what it can to protect patrons. Many do more than even that. They go one, two or three steps beyond recommended protocols to ensure the health of customers.
The Georgia General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp recognize their efforts. It’s why the legislature adopted the Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act, recently signed into law by the governor. It shields businesses from lawsuits filed against them by individuals who think they might have contracted the illness on their premises.
All that’s required of a business, other than to do everything in its power to offer a virus-free environment, is to post a sign at each door warning all who enter that they do so at their own risk. Except in cases of absolute negligence, the act is expected to discourage individuals in today’s lawsuit frenzied society from dragging grocery stores, clothing stores, restaurants and any business open to the public or providing a service into civil court.
Georgia is not alone in this manner of thinking. Eight other states have enacted similar laws shielding businesses from COVID-19 liability.
They, too, understand the need to protect businesses from being yanked into a whodunit merry-go-round in an attempt to attach blame for viral sickness.
Even skeptics may have a difficult time pooh-poohing this change to the Georgia tort law since it does not eliminate liability for gross negligence. The same standard applies to individuals.
We appreciate businesses and services that are going the extra mile to keep us fed, clothed, healthy and safe, and we applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Kemp for recognizing their importance to us all.