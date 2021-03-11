It is good to know that the Glynn County Commission is finally getting around to acknowledging the asset the sheriff’s office can be to law enforcement in this community. Commissioners have agreed to include in the sheriff’s budget an additional $164,000 — the amount needed to fund six deputies to cruise for traffic and other violations along the county’s portion of Interstate 95 and its rest stop until the end of this fiscal year.
Limiting deputy patrols to I-95, however, should not be the only use of additional law enforcement power. Their area of concern ought to be expanded to include the entire county, where the majority of vehicle vs. vehicle and vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents occur due to reckless driving. Posting a single patrol at any traffic signal on a major highway in this community would net the county a fortune in fines and maybe even save a life or two.
It has been mentioned that the sheriff patrols on I-95 would particularly be obliging to the state. The Georgia State Patrol is short-handed and could use the extra sets of eyes and vehicles along the six-lane corridor. While that may be true, the major focus of the Glynn County Commission and the sheriff’s office ought to be the safety of the taxpayers of this community. The lack of GSP patrols on state highways in Glynn County has been an issue since the days of county police Chief Matt Doering.
That Sheriff Neal Jump is offering the services of his department to help out with law enforcement is commendable.
His office has a lot on its plate and will have even more with the recently announced return of jury trials in this state. Deputies are responsible for courtroom security, just one of many duties that include keeping the jail.
In the majority of Georgia’s 159 counties, the sheriff’s office is the chief law enforcement officer. The Glynn County Police Department is the primary law enforcement agency here, but its officers can’t be everywhere all of the time. It could use more officers, or lacking that, the eyes and help of the sheriff’s office.
It is OK to monitor traffic on I-95, but the safety of the residents and guests of Glynn County should be first and foremost. Always.