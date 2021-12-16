The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office might want to review its policy of assigning inmates to cleaning details in county structures outside the detention center. It might be wise for it to put a set of scrutinizing eyes on an inmate’s arrest record before entrusting him or her with a detail that could present an opportunity for escape.
The county sheriff and his employees have done an outstanding job to date. It would be a crying shame to ruin their record for a policy that could be flawed.
Just this week, two 30-something female inmates assigned to a cleaning detail at the Glynn County Courthouse attempted to flee custody of the sheriff’s office. They fled the courthouse and, with apparent assistance from the outside, drove away in a car at an accelerated velocity.
Fortunately, they did not get very far, and fortunately, neither woman was seriously injured when the driver wrecked their get-away car. The two were forced to continue their escape attempt on foot. Fast action by the sheriff’s office and the Brunswick Police Department quickly brought an end to any thought either may have had of avoiding justice. With the help of a police dog, law enforcement regained custody of the pair and returned them to the detention center.
Assigning inmates to public and community service details is not the flaw in the policy. It’s an excellent idea, and the sheriff’s office is doing a great job with it. Giving something back to society after violating it or breaking its rules is a win-win arrangement for everyone.
It’s just that the selection process, deciding who to send out on these menial tasks, may need a little tweaking. A review of the records of two recent escapees reveals several red flags. One of the women was wanted on federal warrants for failing to appear in court; the other was in the detention center on a variety of charges, including a charge of attempting to elude police.
Both have a history of running from the law and should have been, at the very least, questionable candidates for community service.