Brunswick and the Golden Isles can feel a little safer knowing that deputies with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office are among those on patrol in the community. Consider them the icing on the cake.
Unlike the Brunswick Police Department and the Glynn County Police Department, the sheriff’s office is reluctant to allow suspects with a heavy foot on the accelerator to escape the law. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise — and deputies know what those circumstances are — they will pursue a fleeing motorist until capture.
Policies implemented by city and county police that control when a chase may occur are perfectly understandable, of course. Why risk anyone’s life in a high-speed pursuit for a low-level offense, such as a traffic violation? Lives have been lost in such chases, the lives of police officers, the lives of those trying to escape and the lives of innocent bystanders.
It makes all the sense in the world to enact a high-speed chase policy that prohibits police from trying to match the dangerous velocity of someone bent on getting away. Police departments in other jurisdictions in this state and other states have done likewise.
Then again, other than the “minor” violation committed in the watchful eyes of a patrolling or passing police officer, what else is known about the offender? What kind of individual would be bold enough to try to outrun the law anyway? What are they trying to elude other than a traffic citation?
That is what apparently bothers Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, which is why he allows deputies who have undergone and passed classes in the kind of driving techniques and skills needed in high-speed pursuits to chase fleeing motorists.
Past chases by local law enforcement and the Georgia State Patrol have ended in the arrest of men and women. Traffic steps have netted them more than a handful of individuals wanted on felony charges elsewhere, including murder. Then there are all the illegal drugs confiscated and kept off the streets.
As Sheriff Jump commented to The News’ Michael Hall in a recent interview, “We don’t want to endanger anyone’s life, but the most important thing is to protect and serve under the oath we took. If we release our streets to the criminal activity going on now and the drive-by shootings, we’re going to be like Dodge City. If there’s a school bus and it’s unloading, or there’s heavy traffic, we’re not going to pursue, but if the threat outweighs that, we will pursue on.”
Keep the heat on, Sheriff Jump.