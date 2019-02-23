Anyone who has driven down Parkwood Drive in the last year or so no doubt has seen the construction going on at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus. That work was in preparation for a much bigger project.
“Those are all called ‘enabling’ projects which allowed us to get to this point today where we can actually start digging dirt and breaking ground on our master renovation and facilities expansion project,” said Marjorie Mathieu, vice president of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The health system held a groundbreaking Thursday to kick off an extensive renovation project. It is a $140 million project that will include more than 70,000 square feet of new construction and more than 100,000 square feet of renovations.
Fifteen new exam and treatment rooms will be added to the Emergency Care Center to bring the total up to 50. The project also includes adding 16 operating rooms, endoscopy suites, a post-anesthesia care unit and pre- and post-recovery bays.
The ceremony was the official start of work on a new surgical services tower and inpatient floor that will feature 32 private patient rooms.
The hospital will also have a new main entrance located on Parkwood Drive, including covered parking. There will also be a canopy and a two-story lobby. The project is slated to be completed in 2020.
We are excited about what these changes will bring to the hospital. The doctors, nurses and staff of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus have done a great job of working in their current facility, but the upgrade will be very much appreciated.
The biggest thing is these changes will help the hospital improve patient care. More beds for patients more operating rooms means more patients that will get the help they need.
“It matters that we have a hospital with modern architecture and the latest infrastructure,” said Erick Bournigal, chief of staff at the Brunswick hospital campus.
We look forward to seeing what it will look like when completed, hopefully next year.
We’re sure the money the hospital is spending on the project will be worth it not only for Southeast Georgia Health System, but our community as well.