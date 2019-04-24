The physical and emotional trauma that comes with being sexually assaulted is a nightmare for those who unfortunately have to go through it. That is why it is important for all of us to listen to people like Courtlyn Cook and her story.
Cook was sexually assaulted in 2015 in Athens by a stranger. She was faced with the choice sexual assault victims must make — stay silent and heal alone or report the crime to the police.
People who haven’t been through the experience show their naivety by saying that should be an easy decision — you report the crime. But as Cook explained Monday while sharing her story at an event promoting Sexual Assault Awareness Month, that choice is not easy for those who have to actually make it.
“The first option was much more appealing, as I knew the latter would make the situation more difficult in the immediate future,” Cook said. “Despite death threats from my rapist, I made the difficult decision to report it immediately.”
Cook took the difficult path and put up with the personal scrutiny that comes with such allegations. Three years later, her rapist was found guilty and would be sentenced to life in prison.
Cook had resources available to her to help her during the process. Law enforcement and other resources helped her navigate the rough seas ahead. Now, Cook calls her decision to press charges “one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life.”
It’s important for victims of sexual assault to know that they don’t have to fight this battle alone. Help is available to those who need it.
In Glynn County, Safe Harbor — who put on Monday’s event along with College of Coastal Georgia and Faithful Love — runs the Connie Smith Rape Crisis Center in Brunswick. The center offers a full range of services to survivors, including access to a nurse who specializes in caring for sexual assault victims. The Rape Crisis Center hotline, 1-800-205-7037, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist victims.
The stats when it comes to sexual assault are alarming. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives.
The only way we can get those numbers to go down is to raise awareness of the problem. We echo the words of college president Michelle Johnston, who said open dialogue, education, bystander training, access to resources and zero tolerance are needed to help end this crisis.
It is our hope that no one would have to go through what Cook did, but we are thankful for the strength she showed in the face of adversity. Her story is one of millions, and we’re glad she told it. Hopefully her story of survival can inspire others and help victims realize they don’t have to fight this battle alone.