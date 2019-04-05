Over the last couple of months, The News has been running profiles of the members of the Mainland and Islands planning commissions. The goal of the series was not just to introduce the new members who would be serving on the boards, but also give the community a look at what all the members thought about the future of development in Glynn County.
The boards are comprised of seven members each. The Mainland Planning Commission is represented by Chair Bill Edgy, Vice Chair Gary Nevill and members Gene Lee, Sherrye Gibbs, Richard Strickland, John Williams and Missy Neu. The Islands Planning Commission consists of Chair Joel Willis, Vice Chair Carla Cate and members Patrick Duncan, Michael Torras, Odessa Rooks, Samantha DiPolito and George Ragsdale.
The first thing that stuck out to us when doing the series was the enthusiasm of all 14 commissioners. It is clear from our interviews that everyone on the boards is there for the betterment of their community, not themselves.
All 14 members also bring a wealth of experience to the table. The MPC has people like Nevill, who is a surveyor; Williams, a general contractor; Strickland, a former county commissioner; Edgy, who is involved in sales and sales management of the manufacturing and distribution markets; Neu, a licensed real estate agent; Gibbs, a qualified broker for Sea Palms Coastal Realty; and Lee, who worked as a construction contracting officer at FLETC before retiring.
The IPC also has an experienced and qualified group watching over the island including Willis, President and CEO of Epworth by the Sea; Rooks, who currently helps run her family’s thrift store after a career that includes working for the Georgia Department of Labor; Torras, a fifth-generation county resident who also served on the committee to help craft a new tree ordinance; DiPolito, an attorney who specializes in real estate; Ragsdale and Duncan, who both have extensive engineering and construction experience; and Cate, an English teacher at Frederica Academy.
All of the members see the importance of the upcoming zoning changes, and all look forward to helping the county craft new regulations that will improve the way business is done at that level.
There is obviously some differences when it comes to the boards. The Islands commissioners have a tougher task when it comes to plat recommendations with there being legitimate concerns about overdeveloping the island.
Mainland commissioners are more likely to push for development given the space available to them and the need for more sustainable businesses to push economic growth in the county.
Despite the differences, there is a lot of common ground between the philosophies each commissioner brings to the table. We hope that common ground will lead to new county regulations that will be simpler and fair to both developers, citizens and property owners.