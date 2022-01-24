The Georgia General Assembly has only 40 days to accomplish its work for the year. Considering the amount of debate and the number of issues that will be tackled, it isn’t in the best interest for lawmakers to clog the agenda with frivolous bills. Knowing that, why are a group of senators using this precious time to focus on high school sports?
The group that has drawn the ire of nine Republican state senators is the Georgia High School Association. The GHSA is the governing body for most high school athletics and other competitions such as one-act plays and high school esports.
The GHSA has come under scrutiny mainly for the way it divides schools into classifications and regions. The association realigns schools every couple of years to account for schools that have grown and those who have lost students. The goal is ensure schools compete for state titles against schools of a similar size.
Realignment is a thankless job, and the GHSA has to find a way to divide 463 schools — including a mixture of public and private schools — in such a way to create equal competition. It’s safe to say not everybody is happy with the GHSA’s methods or results.
One of those people is Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga. He is the driving force behind two Senate bills that would drastically change how high school athletics are administered.
On the floor of the senate, Mullis sounded less like a senator and more like an upset fan.
“They’re trying to protect their domain,” Mullis said on the Senate floor according to The Union-Recorder. “They’re trying to protect their evilness. They’re trying to protect how they violate other high schools and school systems around Georgia.”
Evilness? That is an absurd amount of grandstanding considering we’re talking about high school sports. We hope the good senator also has the same desire to fix the state’s mental health services, which are last in the nation, and the myriad of other issues that are more important than whether or not a certain school is in Class 4A or 5A.
Instead of the GHSA, Mullis wants to replace the GHSA with a nonprofit organization controlled by the department of education while another bill of his would effectively not let local school districts pick which association they prefer.
Why would anybody believe that an athletic association run by the state would be better than the GHSA? There’s already enough politics involved in high school sports now. Adding politicians to the mix isn’t going to solve anything. And shouldn’t Mullis and the other eight Republicans be championing for less government in our lives, not more?
The GHSA is faced with an incredibly difficult task. It has to manage an athletic association with such varied enrollments from less than 100 students to schools with more than 3,600 students. It has done a good job with this task. Thinking a group controlled by the state government could do a better job is laughable.