Anyone keeping tabs on the Georgia General Assembly knows some bills introduced by legislators should have remained secluded in the head of the proposer. They are that bad.
Then there are the bills that deserve airing. Senate Bill 171 is one of these. Sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican from Columbus and a former deputy sheriff, the bill would make it unlawful to participate in a violent protest and to block sidewalks or highways. Robertson’s Safe Communities Act of 2021 would elevate the offense to a felony.
Most prudent pedestrians and motorists tend to steer clear of areas where protesters are displaying their respect for democracy and life by hurling bricks through windows, torching businesses or pounding on people. They find another route or delay the trip until the arms of brick-throwers tire and the shouting mob lumbers home.
Then there are those who unknowingly walk or drive into malicious demonstrations. Smartphones and television cameras have caught numerous instances where innocent bystanders were used as punching bags by protesters gone wild. The lucky ones ended up in a hospital.
Of course, there’s the businesses that are set afire, damaged or looted or subjected to all three. Law-abiding citizens feel for their owners and even more so for the employees who are out of work and out of a paycheck for however long it takes to bring the business back online.
The majority of Americans are all for peaceful protests. The right to assemble peaceably is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. America’s forefathers wanted to make sure citizens could speak out against a wrong or an injustice in public without fear of government retaliation.
Hurting people and destroying property are not what the nation’s forefathers had in mind when they wrote that right into the constitution. Rest assured, it would have been included had they wanted it to be.
Senate Bill 171 takes action against violent demonstrators. Police could arrest members of a mob for being a part of an assembly that trashes structures or attacks people, regardless of the cause.
The legislation is an excellent tool for police. It bolsters lawful efforts to maintain the peace and protect lives and property.
It also protects law enforcement by empowering the state to cut the funding of any city or county that defunds police by more than a certain percentage.
Glynn County’s delegation to the General Assembly ought to get behind this measure. It’s a good law that protects everyone.