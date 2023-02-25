Gov. Brian Kemp promised Georgia voters he would do it if re-elected for a second term of office, and state House and Senate members pledged the same if returned to their seats in the state General Assembly. And they are doing it — taking a tougher stand on crime.
A bill introduced by Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican from Cataula, is one of the more recent measures passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 63, having sailed through the Senate along a party-line vote of 31-21, now advances to the House of Representatives, where Republicans also dominate.
Robertson’s bill makes it harder for people charged with crimes to be free to commit other offenses. To get out of a county jail, they will have to post bail, just as is required for those arrested for committing violent crimes.
Currently the state requires that bail be set for only seven crimes that are severe in nature. Sen. Robertson’s measure increases the bail requirement for an additional 53 offenses.
Too tough? Sen. Robertson has a response for anyone who might think so. “These are not mistakes,” he said. “These are not unintentional acts. These are people choosing to violate the law.”
Offenses that would require an individual to post bail under the proposed new law include reckless driving, fighting in an establishment or other public place or purchasing goods or services with a bad check.
There is a tendency among people to forget about the victims of minor offenses. They focus sympathy on the wrongdoer. Says Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, “It mystifies me that so many folks are concerned about prisoners and criminals and not citizens and victims.”
He has a point. It is not unusual to see greater support for a man or woman facing charges or a conviction than there is for the individual or family violated.
Sen. Robertson’s measure will not end crime. It will, however, make it harder for offenders to quickly add to their pile of victims. Bail money is not always easy to raise and takes time for many to collect. Keeping them off the streets shields law-abiding citizens all that much longer from becoming an intentional or unintentional victim of a repeat offender.
Between this and beefed up anti-gang laws, Georgia is well on its way to being a heavyweight contender in the ring against crime.