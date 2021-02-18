See something, say something. Four simple words, but words that can save individuals, families and communities a lot of pain and grief. It just might save someone’s life, maybe even your own.
In its edition Wednesday, The News reported two recent incidents where someone saw something and said something. Authorities were called upon to investigate both. One investigation led to the discovery of an unloaded handgun in a male restroom at Glynn Academy by school police; the other involved someone seeing a small child on a city street alone late at night.
In the case of the unloaded gun, a student or students apparently heard about the weapon or saw it themselves and reported it to school resource officers. The Glynn Academy freshman who hid the gun in the bathroom told authorities he took it to school to impress friends. He’s in hot water nonetheless. Students are not allowed to bring any weapon on school grounds, regardless of the reason.
This incident coincidentally follows the also unnerving but unrelated recent discovery of a firearm on the grounds of Patterson Elementary School in nearby Pierce County. The sheriff’s office there is still investigating. Patterson is 45 miles northwest of Brunswick.
In the other case reported in The News, an adult happened to spot a small child wandering about in the 2300 block of Cleburne Street late at night or during the dark hours between midnight and dawn. The resident took the appropriate measures by contacting authorities. It is unsafe for small children to be roaming the streets at any hour, let alone at night.
See something, say something has been an effective battlecry in communities across the nation since the deadly Sept. 11 terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Police can’t be everywhere. They depend on the eyes and ears of citizens to keep themselves and their communities safe.
That includes students in all grade levels. Parents and guardians should remind their young charges of that, and they should remind them often. Too many bad things have happened to too many children in other schools in other cities and towns to ignore something that could mean trouble.
It’s a great self-defense for all of us, in fact.