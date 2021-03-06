Few would disagree that those who oversee elections in this state should have the right tools to catch and root out voter fraud. Protecting the integrity of elections is important and both the desire and the goal of Georgia legislators.
At the same time, however, the General Assembly must tread carefully. Efforts to satisfy a strong drive to achieve fraud-resistant elections should avoid incidental swipes at legitimate policies designed to improve voter participation. Democracy works best when accessible to all eligible citizens.
Election law and policies must be based on sound principles of democracy, not on enhancing an individual or a particular political party’s chances of staying in office or power.
It is difficult to understand how anyone could think that eliminating automatic voter legislation, limiting weekend early voting times, as well as reducing the number of sites where voters can deposit legitimate absentee ballots, and replacing a people-chosen elections supervisor with a political appointee adheres to sound democratic principles. Apparently, though, there are those in the state legislature who do because these and other restraints are being considered for adoption.
The fact somehow escapes state lawmakers that Georgia’s rare open policy on the casting of absentee ballots in the last election was based on concern for the safety and welfare of voters and on keeping elections open. People took advantage of the open policy to avoid having to physically cast votes at polling places due to fear easily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A government that spent months urging men and women to minimize their exposure to the potentially deadly virus should have anticipated what amounted to an epic number of absentee votes. Why risk life and limb at a public polling place when the state made it possible to vote from the safety of one’s own home?
When the pandemic is over, the state ought to feel free to return to the old policy of requiring a valid reason for applying for an absentee ballot. It should not, however, create obstacles for those who qualify to vote that way.
Legislators also should rethink this notion of putting a political appointee in charge of overseeing elections. That choice should remain with the majority of voters, who decide every four years who will safeguard elections as Secretary of State.
Adding an unnecessary layer of government bureaucracy to election monitoring is foolish and a waste of tax dollars.