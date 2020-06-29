You could fill the Grand Canyon with all the talk, chatter and rhetoric over the future of law enforcement in this country. Even here in Glynn County, there are those who want to dump the Glynn County Police Department and return all responsibility for law enforcement to the sheriff’s office.
Of course, there is a reason why policing is a large part of a national debate. The number of unnecessary kills by police officers around the country literally screams for change. It’s a topic that hits close to home. This community has witnessed instances of it in its own backyard.
The question is what to do.
Eliminating law enforcement is certainly not the answer. As stated recently, police are the thin blue line between law-abiding citizens and those who are not. Scratch this option and file it under “Unthinkable.”
What should be on every elected official’s mind today is how to improve the skills, reactions and safety of the men and women who patrol our streets and neighborhoods.
Greater emphasis on the initial application and screening process would be a positive start. Thoroughly check out an individual’s background for anything that might be construed as a red flag. Closely examine anything that as much as hints of racism, flawed perceptions/attitudes or overzealousness. Deny a badge to anyone whose history arouses suspicion. The individuals hired, after all, will be armed with guns and the power to kill. It’s not a position to ever be taken lightly.
More in-depth training and comprehensive testing of the skills required also should be considerations. This would go a long way in improving the safety of both the public and the legions of men and women who sign up for what is often a dangerous yet thankless job.
Better pay, community oversight and more police would be beneficial additions, ones that would further ensure quality policing. Higher salaries for the men and women who stand between citizens and danger would deepen the hiring pool. Empaneling citizens or directing grand juries to periodically review a department’s performance and assigning two officers to each patrol car would tremendously enhance safety for all.
Of course, as always, there’s the one negative to all this, one of the most powerful negatives of all: funding. Cities and counties loathe having to spend a large chunk of their budgets just to keep lower than 1 percent of their populations in line. As painful to government coffers as it is, though, public safety demands it. Too many on both sides of the law are getting hurt or worse, and it’s time to address this pressing issue with genuine solutions. Lip service leads to only more funerals, more heartache.
What else would help? Teaching children to respect the rights and property of others. Failure to do so is why we need police in the first place.