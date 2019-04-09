The passage of time is always tough for our minds to comprehend. Yes we have watches and calendars that tell us which precisely when we are at any moment, but it is also so easy for large amounts of time to pass seemingly in the blink of an eye. Just ask a parent who is about to send their child off to college.
We can’t help but wonder if the same thoughts run through the minds of the Sea Island Co. employees that recently joined the Quarter Century Club that represents workers who have been with the resort for 25 years. The resort recently honored its latest members of the club, which brings the number of active Sea Island workers who have been there for a quarter of the century to more than 100.
The success of a resort like Sea Island is built on hospitality. You have to have a dedicated staff that endears people to return to the resort year after year, or even purchase a home here.
With more than 100 people who have been with Sea Island for more than 25 years, there is a wealth of experience that is hard to match. Those workers have been in the trenches every day for 25 years providing support for the resort and its guests. They’ve probably seen all the things that can go wrong and can pass along that experience to their co-workers.
Every year, Sea Island honors not only the new members of the Quarter Century Club. It honors all members with a special section in The News. That section also includes a list of every employee who has at least five years with the resort.
Just off that list alone, you can see the economic impact Sea Island has had on the area, and it doesn’t even include the workers at the resort who are still relatively new. Sea Island has not only drawn tourism dollars to the area for 91 years — it has also helped thousands of workers to provide for their families.
The legacy of the Jones family and Sea Island Co. is woven into the history of the Golden Isles. That legacy of economic impact and charitable work is embodied today by President Scott Steilen. He has continued the company’s outreach into the community through charitable contributions. He is a familiar face to many, even though he’s only been with the company for seven years as their leader, having embraced the Isles since he took over as president.
We appreciate all the workers at Sea Island who have turned it into a destination that tourists want to visit, as well as the work Sea Island has done in the community for the last 91 years to provide a stable income to Isles residents. It’s a cycle that’s success speaks for itself.