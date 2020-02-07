In what at times seems like a never-ending vortex of negative news, it’s important to take time to acknowledge those in the community who give us something to cheer about. Recently, we’ve seen three examples of that in the Golden Isles.
Let’s start with the three Boy Scouts recognized as Eagle Scouts at a ceremony Saturday. Nolan Hartley, Nicolas Sadowski and Will Crews each completed the extensive requirements to earn the high honor.
Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout takes a lot of time, effort and dedication. Scouts have to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, participate in 18 hours of community service, stay active in a troop for 16 months and hold leadership roles for an equal amount of time. They also have to plan and lead a community service project.
All three brought positive changes with their service projects. They helped improve schools through various means and held a toy drive.
The ceremony was bittersweet however, as it served as the last one for Troop 207. While we lament the troop’s end, we appreciate the efforts of all its scouts and the many adult volunteer leaders who guided them.
Speaking of charitable contributions, on Wednesday it was announced how much money the RSM Classic, the annual PGA Tour event held in the Isles, raised for charity. The tournament continues to be a boon for charities. The 2019 event raised more than $4.6 million.
In 10 years of existence, the tournament has raised more than $17.6 million, creating innovative concepts to do it. The Birdies Fore Love initiative provides a unique way to draw donations. It sets up a competition for PGA players with the top three golfers who make the most birdies in fall PGA Tour events, allowing them to earn significant money for the charities of their choice.
The RSM Classic has become a key part of the Isles through the economic boost it provides and the charitable contributions it generates. The efforts of tournament host Davis Love III, our contingent of local PGA Tour pros, RSM and countless others bring millions to our area every fall. We look forward to seeing the charitable contributions continue to grow.
Lastly, the loudest cheers this week have probably been heard at the Glynn Academy gym — aka The Glass Palace — where the Region 2-6A boys and girls hoops tournament has been taking place.
The tournament wraps up today with one more showdown between the Lady Pirates and Lady Terrors for the region crown while the Glynn boys try to complete their surprising run with a region title against Richmond Hill. The Brunswick boys will try to salvage a better seed for the upcoming Class 6A state tournament in a consolation game.
With the season winding down, it’s important to give our local squads a nice sendoff. We expect the gym to be filled to the brim today with supporters of all squads. The coaches and players have put in countless hours of hard work since the summer to get here.
There aren’t many games left to show your appreciation for the programs. Take advantage of it while you can.