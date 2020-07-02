The Georgia Department of Education says it’s done its job. Per the request of Gov. Brian Kemp, it snipped $950 million from its new fiscal year budget. Career training, grants for special-needs students and state contributions to the teachers’ pension fund were among the areas of the budget hit with the ax.
It’s quite a reduction even for a budget that annually swallows a huge percentage of available state tax dollars. In January, before the COVID-19 pandemic slithered off with $2.5 billion in state revenue, some $10.9 billion was being considered for K-12 education for the 12 months following July 1.
Education was not the only department told to reduce spending in the new fiscal year by 10 percent. The trim-down order went to all, yielding a final state budget of $25.9 billion.
What Georgia’s 181 public school systems must do now is figure out how to deal with a smaller revenue package from the state. It has been noted that city and county school systems have about $3.3 billion in reserves, a portion of which is for restricted use only. Maybe now, during this national emergency, is a good time to request that these funds be untethered to any particular use or goal and added to the general fund. School systems can ask their state and federal representatives to make that pitch to the proper funding sources on their behalf.
Local boards of education can also scrutinize their own spending plans for any expenditures not directly linked to the education of children. Every payroll has jobs that would be missed the least if even at all if jettisoned from the payroll.
Teachers are the most vital components of school systems. They should not have to worry about reduced pay or furlough days. Given all the distractions vying for the attention of children today, it’s hard enough preparing young minds for the world without having to fret over lost time due to furloughs or cutbacks.
Glynn County’s public school system announced earlier this year it had a plan to get the community through the year without teacher furloughs or tax increases. For everyone’s sake, we hope those in charge of the budget are right.