People who are dealing with mental health issues too often feel like they have nobody to talk to, nobody who would understand what they are feeling. This is not just a problem for adults. It also affects the younger generation.
Students today face challenges that didn’t exist a mere 20 years ago. The ability to communicate instantly and share your life on social media has been a blessing for some, but there are those who use the platforms as another way of bullying their peers.
For a student who is already dealing with the regular challenges that come with growing up, those issues can be heightened by feelings of isolation. That’s why educators like those in Glynn County Schools are working to find ways to quell such problems.
September is Suicide Prevention Month and to raise awareness of the issues faced by students, the school system joined a “Start With Hello Week” campaign from the national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise. The campaign aims to create cultures of inclusion in schools.
Needwood Middle School used the premise with its “Start with Hello Conversation in the Cafe” activity Monday during the lunch periods of each grade level.
Students talked with each other during lunch using conversation starters from cards, which helped everyone learn more about each other.
Robin Jacques, a counselor at Needwood, said the goal is to get kids engaged and maybe find out they have more in common with each other than they realize. That is an important lesson to learn — no matter how different we all may be, we all experience the same feelings of fear and doubt at times. That may be enough to get a student who is really struggling to open up to a peer, parent or teacher and ask for help.
Suicide and other mental health issues are incredibly uncomfortable topics to talk about, but it is important that we as a society discuss these issues more openly so that people dealing with such issues know there are people out there willing to help them.
It is especially important that the younger generation knows this. When you are at such an impressionable age, it is easy to be disheartened by the actions of others. Being bullied or made fun of could lead a young person down a dark road to the point where he or she doesn’t see a way out.
It is up to us to make sure they know there is a way out. There are people willing to help overcome whatever issues that may creep up.
If you are feeling overwhelmed by thoughts of suicide or know of someone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.