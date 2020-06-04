Preliminary ideas for reopening public school systems in Georgia in the fall, released recently by the state department of education, elicit a mere droplet of inspiration, if even that. And that’s being kind to these early, nonbinding recommendations.
In short, communities confirming a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases can reopen with a few safety measures. Cities and counties where the number of cases is considered dangerously high and too risky to corral children in classrooms will remain closed and rely on home-based, online schooling. That would require at least one stay-at-home parent or the hiring of adult supervision. That’s either an added cost or a loss of income to many families. It would be particularly hard on single parent households.
Schools in cities and counties where virus counts rest somewhere in between a few cases and a lot of cases can reopen, but only under a long list of rules, which also would raise the cost of education. Even then, there’s no guarantee a child attending school would return home virus-free.
What a choice for a school system to have to make if these end up being the best recommendations on the shelf. What a choice for a parent to have to make.
Georgia is not the only state where health officials are huddling up with educators to create the best and safest plan possible for educating the nation’s youngest generation. Most all states are doing the same. Their taxpayers also are staring down the barrel of higher costs. It can’t be helped given the circumstances.
There is another worthwhile option to ponder, and that’s to find a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19. Any child unable to take an available vaccine, regardless of the reason, would be required to stay home and follow classroom instruction via a computer and the internet.
Easier said than done. So far, while some vaccines tested show some promise, there is nothing being reported to the public today that comes even close to the level of effectiveness as the polio vaccine. A major breakthrough is needed.
Here’s an idea: before allocating billions of tax-dollars to redesigning schools or hammering out the safest way of educating children, why not offer the first company, the first university or the first individual to find an effective vaccine or cure a major cash award? Every nation stricken by the virus could contribute to the cash prize, jacking up the monetary award to well beyond the $1 billion mark. It would serve as an incentive, in addition to what the market would bring, for research that protected the seven continents from the coronavirus.
The world needs a vaccine or a cure, not redesigned classrooms that require more educators than what countries like the United States can provide.