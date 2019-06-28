It is a common theme among all the budgets that have been approved recently: No millage rate increases or fee increases. That trend stayed the same Thursday when the Glynn County Board of Education approved its budget for the next fiscal year.
While that is appreciated by the taxpayers in the county, the Glynn County School System is making some important changes that will not only benefit students, but the teachers and support staff as well.
The $216 million budget includes the addition of nearly 18 new staff members and the return of a retirement plan for school system employees who are not included in the Teacher Retirement System.
Of the 17.5 new positions, 11.5 of the spots are for teachers. New positions also include counseling positions at the high schools to support dual enrollment and mental health. There is also more support for the Schools’ police force.
All of these additions should be celebrated by the community. In light of what has happened at schools since the Columbine tragedy 20 years ago, putting a focus on the mental health of students is a priority today.
The world has changed a lot in the last 20 years. Technology has made the distance between people practically disappear. We can communicate with the whole world through social media at any time.
The entire world, it seems, is at our fingertips. That can cause a burden for some, as the same social media that allow us to talk with each other at any time also allows people to use the platforms to bully, intimidate and threaten others.
Add that to the usual pressures of growing up and fitting in, and it can be a cocktail for toxicity. Having more counselors available for students to talk to when they feel like they can’t talk to anybody else is a good thing.
Having more teachers is also a good thing, and so is the raise teachers will be receiving this year. The state is providing an additional $4.8 million through a change in the QBE formula approved by Gov. Brian Kemp. That will allow teachers to receive a $3,000 raise. Other Glynn County Schools employees will also see a salary increase of 2 percent.
The most important thing for the school system is to ensure that the students are taken care of in terms of their education, and their physical and mental well-being. The system’s budget addresses that with more teachers, more staff and making sure that the teachers and staff are fairly compensated for the important work they do.
It does all of that without increasing the millage rate. That deserves a tip of the hat to those that put the budget together, and everyone else who made such a budget possible.