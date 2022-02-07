Being a coach is a calling that is not suited for everyone. It takes an incredibly high level of dedication that goes beyond knowing all of the Xs and Os of a sport. Coaches — especially at the high school level and lower — have to be teachers, psychologists, task managers, counselors and wear several other hats that don’t usually show up in the job description.
Our area is lucky to have a bountiful supply of extraordinary coaches who make fulfilling all of these roles look easy. Unfortunately, we are losing one in Brunswick High head football coach Sean Pender.
Since he arrived in the area in 2017, Coach Pender has done a great job of leading both on and off the field. His record on the field, while impressive, is second compared to the culture he has built at Brunswick High.
In the aftermath of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, the team not only held important conversations inside their own locker room but promoted unity throughout the community with a Unity March and other actions. “All about the family” wasn’t just a team motto, it was a call to action for the Pirates.
While we will miss Coach Pender’s contributions to the area, we feel the school system made the right choice in his replacement.
Garrett Grady — Brunswick High’s assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and more during his tenure with the Pirates — was officially named Pender’s successor Thursday night at a Glynn County School Board workshop.
Some may wonder if hiring a first-time head coach is the right move. Just show those people the outpouring of love for the choice from current players, former players and others in the high school football community on social media, and it is obvious that Grady was the right pick.
In his five years since he came to Brunswick when Pender was hired, Grady has been a steady force for the program. He’s helped players get noticed and get scholarships in his role as a recruiting coordinator while also coordinating a very successful offense with one of the best offensive lines in the state.
High school football can sometimes be marred by negative influences. Our hope is that the Brunswick fans give Coach Grady every opportunity. We look forward to what happens on the field, but already know that the players are in good hands.
Good luck next season Coach Grady, and thank you Coach Pender for your stellar work with the program. We wish you the best of luck at your next destination.