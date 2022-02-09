Resourcefulness is a good skill to have when issues crop up like the shortages the school system is currently enduring. It is a shame that they have had to use that skill to such a degree.
The shortages the Glynn County School System is encountering are like an unwelcome greatest hits of the issues that all sectors have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each one of the hard-hit areas hampers the daily activities of every student and staffer in the system.
The most worrisome issue is the system’s personnel needs. Superintendent Scott Spence told The News that the school system is “having an extremely hard time hiring and keeping custodians, substitute teachers and classroom teachers.”
The system is also missing its usual number of bus drivers. The lack of workers for these key areas has a dramatic effect on the system. The district is in need of around 20 bus drivers to handle its transportation workload. Right now, there are 10 open routes that lack a permanent driver. That leads to combining routes, which affects what times kids are picked up and dropped off from school.
Solutions are needed for this problem, and the school board may already have one incentive to help draw interest. The board was expected to vote on monthly stipends as well as retention bonuses for teachers and staffers Tuesday evening. This measure will hopefully entice more people to apply and stay aboard when the next school year rolls around.
Of course, those incentives won’t matter if capable people continue to lay out of the workforce. If you have the skills to serve in any of the capacities the school system needs, we encourage you to inquire about working for the school system.
Personnel isn’t the only shortage the system is facing. The ongoing supply chain crisis continues to wreak havoc, causing shortages in everything from school menus to paper products.
While the system has been able to adjust to these changes, there’s not much it can do about the national issue besides adapting to its current reality. For parents and guardians who have kids in the school system, we encourage you to be patient as administrators work through the issues.
Hopefully something will change to help alleviate the problems, but a lot of these issues are out of the school system’s hands. You can’t fill jobs unless somebody applies for them, and you can’t get supplies unless the suppliers distribute them in a timely manner.
The focus of our elected leaders at the state and federal level should be on finding a solution to the supply chain issues. Until that happens the school system is at the mercy of the means and transportation of production.