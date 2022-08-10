The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every part of our lives. Among the most impacted sectors of society is education.
At the start of the pandemic, schools had to rely on virtual learning to finish out the 2019-2020 school year. When the new school year began, precautions were taken to help keep COVID out of schools with virtual learning playing an important role again.
Locally, schools saw the 2021-2022 school year return to something closer to pre-pandemic times, but the effect the pandemic interruptions had on learning were still being felt. Results from the latest Georgia Milestones test scores show the areas that have been hit the hardest when compared to the last pre-pandemic Milestone scores in 2019.
Some of the biggest gaps for local students include English and language arts at the third-grade level, which saw a dip from 71 in 2019 to 60 in 2022. Other areas where there were large gaps include sixth-grade math and Algebra I, where scores dropped 10 points for both. Fifth- and eighth-grade science scores were also below their 2019 levels.
Glynn County Schools has a plan to address this learning loss. The district’s elementary schools will be focused on bridging the gap on phonics and vocabulary instruction with a new literacy program.
Plans are also in place to help students in sixth-grade through eighth-grade. Reading remediation and math remediation programs such as Rise Up and iReady will be implemented, as well as a new standards-aligned algebra textbook.
Time will tell if these adjustments help students regain their footing, but we applaud the school system making a coordinated effort to fight back against learning loss.
Past performance shows that our schools have some of the best educators a school system could want. Giving teachers more resources to help students will hopefully mitigate the issues caused by the pandemic.
Parents and guardians can play an important part in helping, too. Being involved in a child or teen’s education is more than making sure they get to school and get home. Ask them about their day, ask what they learned, read with them daily and go over their work with them to help reinforce what they have learned.
We agree with Superintendent Scott Spence that test scores in the county should be higher than what’s being seen at the state and regional level. Teachers, school staff, parents and others working together in concert should help Glynn County students reach even higher heights.