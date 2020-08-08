Can 123 health care professionals at Southeast Georgia Health System be wrong? We don’t think so, which is why we urge the Glynn County Board of Education and School Superintendent Scott Spence to reconsider their position on masks.
In a letter to public school officials, 123 health care professionals, most if not all having dealt directly or indirectly with COVID-19 at the Brunswick or St. Marys hospital, implore the school system to make it mandatory that students and all staff wear a facial covering while in school. The school system is currently not mandating it, though it is for those riding the bus to and from school, as well as for all teachers and staff while in school.
Just recently, there was a situation where children could opt to wear or not wear a mask at a summer sleepover camp in Georgia. It didn’t turn out so well. Of the 344 staffers and campers attending the YMCA Camp High Harbour in June, 260 tested positive weeks after the fun ended. Sickness in the camp forced an early closure.
Of the 260 contracting the virus, 168 were children. Fifty-one of those were in the 6-10 age bracket.
The outcome of the camp experience is very telling. At the very least, it ought to be a red flag-plus to the school board and school superintendent. It further illustrates the rabid contagiousness of the coronavirus and re-emphasizes something most already know: no age group is immune to COVID-19.
The YMCA camp took “multiple” precautions, the Centers for Disease Control noted. Staffers were required to wear masks, but the campers were not. The camp’s safety steps failed to stop the malicious microbes from invading others and infecting the bunch. And it didn’t take long. The camp opened June 21 and sent everyone home just six days later.
Another red flag ought to be what’s happening here at home now. More patients are showing up in Glynn and Camden hospitals with the dreadful virus. The health system disclosed this week that staff at its hospitals were tending to an average of 75 COVID-19 patients and 20 critical cases daily. For communities the size of Glynn and Camden, that’s quite a lot.
School board members should give this thorough consideration. One sick student returning home can infect dad, mom, baby sister and grandma. That’s just too much to risk.
Don’t dilly-dally. School starts Aug. 20.