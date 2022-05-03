This state and nation’s lawmakers must stop turning public school classrooms into political battlegrounds. Teachers and children have enough distractions in their lives without having to dance around the whims of the Georgia General Assembly or U.S. Congress.
Teach this, don’t teach that, read this, don’t read that — when will it end? New or rehashed policies, which change as often as the wind, often put the livelihoods of educators and administrators in precarious situations.
This outside interference began in earnest decades ago when a handful of know-it-all politicians decided that some parents and households — with an emphasis on “some” — were failing to provide sons and daughters proper guidance on certain topics, sex being one of the main ones. They blamed the high rate of unwanted pregnancies on a lack of direction at home.
So what did they do? They dumped their theories on what a child should know and at what age in the laps of school systems. Overnight, in the eyes of many parents, teachers and administrators were suddenly the “bad guys.” They conveniently forgot who forced the new curriculum on the men and women whose primary mission at the time was to teach reading, writing and arithmetic.
Fast forward to today. Public school education has become a moving target for every politician who embraces fads and demagoguery to corral votes.
America did not blossom into a superpower, a global leader, inventor and defender of freedom, by doping public education with political whims. Instead of discussing whether American children can match the youth in other nations in math and science, the national spotlight is focused on whether they are capable of deciding their own gender.
Instead of allowing mom and dad to determine what books are appropriate for their offspring in school libraries, a group of adults in capitals like Atlanta and Washington, D.C., are doing it for them. How considerate.
School curriculum must cease being tug-of-war contests between Atlanta and Washington Democrats and Republicans. Set national math, science, reading and writing standards based on the requirements of a growing nation and leave the rest to local school boards, where parents have a voice. Let teachers do their jobs.
Fail to do that and do not be surprised if the idea of virtual learning in a home school environment becomes a popular alternative to traditional schooling.