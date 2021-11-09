Two disturbing claims surfaced during a recent Glynn County Board of Education meeting on discipline in this community’s public schools. One is a lack of discipline for infractions committed; the other is a lack of faith in the information provided by school staff.
School board member Hank Yeargan said parents are telling him that rule-breaking does not always result in consequences. There are instances, he has been told, where violations are being overlooked. The severity of these unpunished violations was not disclosed.
School board member Mike Hulsey, commenting on low discipline figures presented by school staff, accused school system officials of “cooking the books.” Apparently Hulsey feels there are more discipline issues than the men and women charged with running the school system are willing to reveal.
This simply won’t do.
The last thing any learning environment needs is an ultra-liberal policy toward discipline. Learning to follow the rules, regardless of how unimaginative or silly students might think they are, is just as important as learning anything else.
No one is saying to literally throw the book at some preteen or teen who fails to comply with the dress code or is caught passing notes around in class. Children will be children.
However, they must be made to understand that there are consequences for stepping out of bounds. Teachers have enough trouble doing the job parents expect them to do and in the small amount of time they are given without having to deal with classroom disruptions.
Even more serious is the accusation by board member Hulsey that the information provided by school officials is inaccurate. This must be addressed immediately. Decisions made by the school board members are often based on what the leadership in the school system’s employ report to them. Well-grounded decisions that can pass public scrutiny are hard to come by when there is distrust between the two.
We have tremendous respect for those in charge of our school system. From what we’ve seen, they are doing a tremendous job, even in the throes of a pandemic.
If Hulsey knows something others on the board do not know, now is the time to say it. Otherwise, stop with the innuendo.