Glynn County School Board member Eaddy Sams is ready to allow students to sit in classrooms without the protection of masks. COVID-19 numbers are down so why not relax the rule that has been in effect the entire school year in its final weeks, she posed to fellow board members during a work session Thursday.
Other members of the education board were less hasty. They are not sure it would be a wise move. There was even a suggestion that the decision be left up to School Superintendent Scott Spence.
The reservations of school board members who are reluctant to remove the mandate are perfectly understandable. COVID-19 remains an issue in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, and elsewhere around the state and nation.
Students are still contracting it or being quarantined out of fear they may have it, and grocery stores and other businesses continue to strongly urge customers to don a mask before entering. Medical offices, run by professionals more knowledgeable about the virus, demand it. No mask, no service, many warn.
Most of all, COVID-19 remains a deadly virus. It is still taking lives. There’s also that growing list of variants health officials continue to caution everyone about.
The school system has played it smart throughout the pandemic. Their plans have taken the community this far. Why change now with only 14 days of school left? That’s right, there’s only two weeks of classes left before summer break begins.
Anyone who wears the mask can sympathize with the students. There’s no fun covering the nose and mouth with the bothersome paper or cloth masks. They can be downright uncomfortable.
But the school system has already relaxed the rule a bit. Students no longer have to wear masks when outside, a prudent decision by the school officials during these hot pre-summer days.
Even when inoculated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta highly recommends a mask when in a crowd. That ought to tell school board members all they need to know about the safety of students, teachers and staff, as well as their families at home.
Tempt fate? Never a good idea. Keep the masks on. Err on the side of caution.