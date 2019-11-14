The unique layout of Glynn Academy is part of the school’s appeal. It’s open campus laid out along the streets of downtown Brunswick has a very collegial feel to it.
That design, though, has presented some issues that the board of education has had to deal with in recent years. The board, rightfully, took steps to fence off the school so that not just anyone could get on school property during the day. That decision, in a day and age where school shootings are an all too often horrible reality, will help keep any potential threats from reaching the campus easily.
The spread out nature of the campus also creates another issue that officials have had to manage over the years — parking.
As anyone who has ever attended Glynn Academy or been to a big event at the GA gym or auditorium can tell you, parking around the school is always a challenge. It has been an even greater challenge this school year. Students have been allowed to park at United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. The partnership between the school and the church is a great example of an institution helping out another, and something we would like to see more often in the area as a whole. But with the church going through renovations, the parking lot has become unavailable.
With the church unavailable, the board went into overdrive to find a way to solve the parking issues. At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, the board voted unanimously to buy six pieces of property that will be used to create additional parking around the school.
The decision was the right call by the board. It would be nice to attend the Brunswick High-Glynn Academy basketball game without having to circle the gym for several minutes looking for a place to park. And we’re sure students who will turn 16 during the school year would like a place to park so that they can drive to school instead of taking the bus.
Board member Hank Yeargan is right when he said the problem won’t be fixed overnight. It would have been preferable to have this problem taken care of before it got to this point, but the board is taking the necessary steps now to help rectify the problem going forward.
We know that those efforts will be very appreciated when the new lots are ready for use.