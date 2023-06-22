It is difficult to understand why the Glynn County Board of Education is willing to stand in the way of historic preservation in Brunswick. One would be inclined to think the board would be sympathetic to any move to save a historic structure in the city from the wrecking ball given its impassioned efforts in the past to preserve one of the oldest schools in Georgia, Glynn Academy. It even had the old schoolhouse transported to the campus from Sterling.

Yet there appears to be some reluctance to join the city and the county in doing their part in trying to preserve an old house in Brunswick and returning it to something useful.

