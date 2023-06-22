It is difficult to understand why the Glynn County Board of Education is willing to stand in the way of historic preservation in Brunswick. One would be inclined to think the board would be sympathetic to any move to save a historic structure in the city from the wrecking ball given its impassioned efforts in the past to preserve one of the oldest schools in Georgia, Glynn Academy. It even had the old schoolhouse transported to the campus from Sterling.
Yet there appears to be some reluctance to join the city and the county in doing their part in trying to preserve an old house in Brunswick and returning it to something useful.
In short, the school board has shown an unwillingness to forgive the past due taxes owed on the house at 1315 Union St. Both the city and the county have informed the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority, which wants to preserve the two-story structure, that they will waive the $10,383 owed them in the interest of historic preservation.
Word from the public school system is that it is not willing to write off the $3,300 in unpaid property taxes owed it.
The amount is less than even a drop in the bucket to any budget the school system has operated on in recent years. That includes the newest budget, the fiscal year 2024 spending plan that exceeds $278 million.
Surely the school system is aware that preserving the Union Street property would be beneficial to it, as well as to the city and county. Plans call for renovating the structure and putting it on the market. A rejuvenated property, an historic one at that, is bound to be worth more in property tax revenue than it is now for the city, county and school system.
If nothing else, the school board should consider forgiving back taxes on 1315 Union St. as small compensation for the property it has removed from the municipality’s tax base. Imagine the revenue the city could be taking in if the campuses of the two public high schools and Glynn Middle School were on the tax rolls.